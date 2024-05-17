Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 5/16/24

Following Israel beginning limited combat operations in eastern Rafah, President Biden stated that his administration would not supply Israel with offensive weapons like bombs and artillery shells if it conducts a major military offensive in Rafah. Meanwhile, Israel announced the start of a targeted operation in northern Gaza’s Jabaliya in recent days. See below for a situational update on these events and broader war with IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish, JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs, and JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror. Ari Cicurel, JINSA’s Assistant Director of Foreign Policy, moderated the conversation.

