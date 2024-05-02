Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 5/2/24

Amid reports of intensifying efforts to reach a ceasefire and hostage deal as Israel gears up for a potential major combat operation in Rafah, and as the International Criminal Court reportedly considers issuing arrest warrants for senior Israeli leaders, we invite you to a situational update on the war with IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish, JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs. Blaise Misztal, JINSA’s Vice President for Policy, will moderate the conversation.

