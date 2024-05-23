Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 5/23/24

Amid concern among some Israeli leaders over the lack of a “day after” plan for Gaza and as the IDF continues its limited operations against Hamas in Rafah and northern Gaza, JINSA hosted a webinar to discuss the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war. The panel featured JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish and JINSA Distinguished Fellows IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and IDF MG (ret.) Amikam Norkin. Dr. Michael Makovsky, JINSA’s President & CEO, moderated.

