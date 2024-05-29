Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 5/29/24

JINSA hosted a webinar discussing the latest regional developments in Israel’s multi-front war against Iran’s proxies, including the recent IDF airstrike in Rafah that killed two high-ranking Hamas members and inadvertently killed several civilians, ongoing ground maneuvers in Rafah, and increasing attacks from Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The panel featured JINSA Distinguished Fellows IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish. The discussion was moderated by JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky.