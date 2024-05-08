Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 5/8/24

Following Hamas’s deadly May 5 attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing which killed four IDF troops, and amid reports of the United States putting a hold on a munitions shipment to Israel and Hamas hastily agreeing to a ceasefire deal following Israel starting an evacuation of Palestinian civilians from Rafah, we invite you to a situational update on the war with JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror. Blaise Misztal, JINSA’s Vice President for Policy, will moderate the conversation.

