Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 7/10/24

JINSA hosted a situational update covering regional developments in Israel’s war against Iran’s proxies, including the IDF reinvading Gaza City and reportedly winding down the Rafah offensive, and Hezbollah firing barrages of up to 200 projectiles a day in the last week. The webinar featured JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish and JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror. The discussion was moderated by JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal.