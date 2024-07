Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 7/18/24

JINSA hosted a situational update covering regional developments in Israel’s war against Iran’s proxies, including a recent airstrike that targeted Hamas’s military chief, Mohammed Deif, with JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish. The discussion was moderated by JINSA’s President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.