Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 8/15/24

Following the killings of Hamas’s political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, and the top military commander of Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, Israel is still bracing for an expected attack by Iran and its network of proxies. With Hamas refusing to join negotiations for a potential hostage deal and an Iranian/Hezbollah attack looming, the region is fraught with uncertainty and heightened tensions over the rapidly changing security environment.

JINSA hosted a situational update on these developments and the wider regional war with JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish. The discussion was moderated by JINSA’s Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal.