Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 8/22/24

Israel and the United States remain on guard against a retaliatory strike by Iran and/or Hezbollah over the recent killings of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders. Meanwhile, ceasefire and hostage negotiations continue in Cairo, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepting the “bridge proposal” and Hamas signaling it will reject it. Also this week, the Israel Defense Forces recovered the bodies of six hostages during a raid in Khan Younis.

JINSA hosted a situational update on these developments and the wider regional war with JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish. The discussion was moderated by JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.