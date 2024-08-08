Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 8/8/24

Following the killing in Tehran of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh and an Israeli strike in Beirut that killed Fuad Shukr, the top Hezbollah military commander, Israel and the United States have been preparing for Iran, Hezbollah, and other proxies to retaliate – possibly in ways very different from Iran’s April 13 attack, which was largely neutralized by Israel and the United States.

JINSA hosted a situational update on these developments and the wider regional war with JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish. The discussion was moderated by JINSA’s Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe.