Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 9/12/24

As the Israel Defense Forces continue their mission to eradicate Hamas from the Gaza Strip, reports suggest that the White House is beginning to realize that Hamas is an obstacle to achieving a deal to secure a ceasefire and release of the hostages as they continue to make new demands. Additionally, Lebanese Hezbollah continues its bombardment of Israel’s north— leaving thousands of Israeli citizens displaced from their homes.

JINSA hosted a situational update on these developments and the wider regional war with JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish. JINSA’s Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal moderated the discussion.