Watch Webinar: Global Implications of War in Israel

Hamas’s shocking attack against Israel on October 7 has seized the focus of the international community. The potentially long war between Israel and Hamas will have widespread repercussions for the Middle East and the world, as the threat of Hezbollah and Iran escalating to a multi-front war against Israel looms and the war in Ukraine continues to require the significant attention of U.S. leaders and European partners. Watch JINSA experts Gen. Phillip Breedlove (ret.) and Amb. Eric Edelman discuss the global implications of the war between Israel and Hamas. Jonathan Ruhe, JINSA’s Director of Foreign Policy, served as moderator.

