Watch Webinar: Greek Election Recap

JINSA President and CEO, Michael Makovsky, PhD, and Alexis Papahelas, one of Greece’s leading journalists, to discuss the outcome of Greece’s snap parliamentary election and its implications for the country’s growing roles as a critical U.S. and Israeli security partner, and as a keystone of regional stability in the increasingly important Eastern Mediterranean. Moderated by Alan Makovsky.

