Watch Webinar: Hamas’s Assault and the Antisemitic Aftermath
Speaking with his usual moral clarity, Natan Sharansky recently told the Wall Street Journal that Hamas’s 10/7 attack on Israel eclipse “even the worst Russian pogroms.” He is also scathing in his analysis of the West’s response: “a pogrom occurs and the first reaction is that Israel is to be blamed. They see the most barbaric pogrom since the Holocaust as the beginning of Palestinian liberation.”
Watch JINSA’s special webinar with Sharansky to discuss his analysis of Hamas’s assault, the rise of antisemitism since the war began, and the challenges facing Israel in the days and months ahead.
The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) is dedicated to educating Congressional, military and civilian national security decision-makers on American defense and strategic interests, primarily in the Middle East, the cornerstone of which is a robust U.S.-Israeli security cooperation. JINSA believes that a strong American military and national security posture is the best guarantor of peace and the survival of our values and civilization.