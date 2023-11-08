Watch Webinar: Hamas’s Assault and the Antisemitic Aftermath

Speaking with his usual moral clarity, Natan Sharansky recently told the Wall Street Journal that Hamas’s 10/7 attack on Israel eclipse “even the worst Russian pogroms.” He is also scathing in his analysis of the West’s response: “a pogrom occurs and the first reaction is that Israel is to be blamed. They see the most barbaric pogrom since the Holocaust as the beginning of Palestinian liberation.”

Watch JINSA’s special webinar with Sharansky to discuss his analysis of Hamas’s assault, the rise of antisemitism since the war began, and the challenges facing Israel in the days and months ahead.