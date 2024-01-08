Watch Webinar – Hamas, Iran, and the future of Jihadism post-10/7

Hamas’s 10/7 attack brought international focus to a threat that the United States had largely pivoted away from—terrorism—and with it renewed attention to the possibility of renewed terror attacks outside of the Middle East. Although since 10/7 Hamas has received support from jihadist groups and has been connected to at least one attempted attack in Europe, the question remains of how the escalation by Hamas will mobilize Iran’s other proxies or even other jihadist groups such as al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS).

To discuss what 10/7 means for the future of jihadism and the threat to the United States and its allies, the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) welcomes leading experts on terrorist groups Dr. Cole Bunzel, author of Wahhabism: The History of a Militant Islamic Movement, and Dr. Aaron Zelin, author of Your Sons are At Your Service: Tunisia’s Missionaries of Jihad. Their discussion will be moderated by JINSA’s Dr. Jacob Olidort.