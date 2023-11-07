Watch Webinar – Hezbollah’s Escalation Dilemma

Last Friday, Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, spoke for the first time since Hamas’s barbaric attack on October 7. While Nasrallah stopped short of committing Hezbollah to joining a full-scale war, he was unequivocal in his threats against Israel and the United States. Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues to intensify its harassing attacks along Israel’s northern border. What should we expect of Hezbollah’s involvement in the war and how can it best be deterred?

Watch JINSA’s expert discussion featuring Hanin Ghaddar, Friedmann Senior Fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, IDF Lieutenant Colonel (ret.) Sarit Zehavi, the founder and president of Alma, and Orna Mizrahi, senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS). The discussion was moderated by JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah.