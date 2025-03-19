Watch Webinar – Houthis in the Crosshairs: The U.S. Counteroffensive

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At the direction of President Donald Trump, the U.S. military began a wide-ranging aerial campaign on March 15 against the Iran-backed Houthis, targeting dozens of military sites and key leaders. Since late 2023, the terrorist group has launched hundreds of projectile attacks from Yemen against commercial vessels and U.S. warships in nearby waters, forcing global shipping firms to incur massive losses and costing the U.S. Navy over $1 billion in defensive munitions. Undeterred by prior, limited U.S. strikes against them, the Houthis expanded their aggression to include attacks targeting Israel and U.S. military aircraft.

Now, the United States has elected to use “overwhelming lethal force” against the Houthis, according to President Trump, who also pledged that “every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of Iran.” The Houthis have vowed an escalatory campaign of their own, threatening to renew recently paused attacks against Israel and, in recent days, launching multiple strikes targeting American warships.

To discuss the U.S. campaign against the Houthis and its potential future trajectory, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring former Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command Lt Gen Thomas Bergeson, USAF (ret.), former U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Lt Gen Joseph Guastella, USAF (ret.), and Former Commander of the U.S. Fifth Fleet VADM Kevin Donegan, USN (ret.).

The discussion was moderated by JINSA Associate Director of Foreign Policy Ari Cicurel.