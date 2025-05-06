Watch Webinar – Insights from Damascus on Post-Assad Syria and U.S. and Israeli Interests
The collapse of the Assad regime in Syria at the end of 2024 may have removed a brutal dictator and dislodged Iran, but serious questions remain regarding the motivations and the new government. Led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, commander of the previously al Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) that deposed Assad, the new regime in Damascus is dominated by Sunni Islamists and backed by Turkey, raising serious concerns about how it will treat minorities at home, behave toward Israel, and impact U.S. interests in the region.
JINSA hosted a conversation with Congressman Marlin Stutzman of Indiana, one of the first U.S. lawmakers to visit Syria since the collapse of the Assad regime. He shared his impressions after meeting with President al-Sharaa and discuss how the United States might best leverage limited resources to achieve its policy objectives in Syria and the potential for better Syria-Israel relations.
JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah moderated the conversation.
Rep Marlin Stutzman
Rep. Marlin Stutzman returned to Congress in 2025 for his fourth term and represents Indiana’s 3rd congressional district, after previously serving in Congress from 2010 to 2016. Rep. Stutzman was one of the first American lawmakers to visit Syria since the collapse of the Assad regime, where he met with President Ahmad al-Sharaa and discussed the evolving geopolitical situation of the country.
John Hannah
John Hannah is the Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy. Hannah served in senior foreign policy positions for both Democratic and Republican administrations, including as former Vice President Dick Cheney’s National Security Advisor from 2005-2009 and as Vice President Cheney’s Deputy National Security Advisor for the Middle East from 2001-2005.