Watch Webinar – Insights from Damascus on Post-Assad Syria and U.S. and Israeli Interests

The collapse of the Assad regime in Syria at the end of 2024 may have removed a brutal dictator and dislodged Iran, but serious questions remain regarding the motivations and the new government. Led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, commander of the previously al Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) that deposed Assad, the new regime in Damascus is dominated by Sunni Islamists and backed by Turkey, raising serious concerns about how it will treat minorities at home, behave toward Israel, and impact U.S. interests in the region.

JINSA hosted a conversation with Congressman Marlin Stutzman of Indiana, one of the first U.S. lawmakers to visit Syria since the collapse of the Assad regime. He shared his impressions after meeting with President al-Sharaa and discuss how the United States might best leverage limited resources to achieve its policy objectives in Syria and the potential for better Syria-Israel relations.

JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah moderated the conversation.