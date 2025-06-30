Watch Webinar – Insights into Operation Rising Lion

Starting on June 13, the Israeli military launched a daring and history-altering 12-day military campaign against the Iranian regime. Operation Rising Lion saw innumerable military achievements as the Israeli Air Force, with help from Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, operated around the clock at distances of roughly 1,500 kilometers from Israel’s borders.

The campaign was capped off by U.S. strikes against three Iranian nuclear sites, followed by Iran accepting a ceasefire two days later. At the close of the operation, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel had “consigned Iran’s nuclear project to oblivion” and ended “the threat of annihilation” posed by Iran’s nuclear program and medium-range ballistic missiles. In recent days, some of Operation Rising Lion’s more cinematic aspects have come to light, including the presence of Israeli commando teams on the ground in Iran.

JINSA hosted a webinar featuring an exclusive analysis of the extraordinary campaign with IDF Spokesperson BG Effie Defrin, a former JINSA Visiting Fellow.

JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD, moderated the discussion.