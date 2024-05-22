Watch Webinar – Iran After Raisi

The sudden death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Sunday’s helicopter crash has injected new uncertainty into the race to succeed the aging Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. It also offers an unexpected inflection point for American policymakers amid a persistent Middle East crisis driven by Iranian aggression. To discuss the potential implications of Raisi’s death for the regime in Tehran, the Iranian people, the broader region, and American policymakers, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring CFR Senior Fellow Ray Takeyh and JINSA Fellow Gabriel Noronha. JINSA’s Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe moderate the conversation

