Watch Webinar – Iran’s Attack Against Israel: Air Defense Cooperation and Israel’s Response

With Israeli, U.S., and other partner air defense cooperation largely thwarting Iran’s unprecedented missile and drone attack against Israel—a demonstration of the potential for deeper regional integration—and with Israel potentially responding to the attack soon, join JINSA for a discussion about the latest regional developments with its Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Amikam Norkin and its Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah. Ari Cicurel, JINSA’s Assistant Director of Foreign Policy, will moderate.

