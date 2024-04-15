Watch Webinar – Iran’s Attack on Israel

On April 13, Iran launched over 300 drones and missiles toward Israel, nearly all of which were intercepted by Israel’s multi-layered defense system and the U.S., U.K., Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. This marks the Islamic Republic’s first direct attack on Israel from Iran since 1979. Israeli officials have warned of an imminent response on Iranian soil.

To discuss the attack and where Israel and the U.S. go from here, JINSA invites you to a situational update with JINSA Distinguished Fellows Gen (ret.) Frank McKenzie, Jr., USMC and IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, and JINSA’s Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs, IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish. Michael Makovsky, PhD, JINSA’s President & CEO, will moderate the conversation.

This is a critical moment, and we hope you will be able to join to hear the latest analyses and to learn what JINSA is doing to strengthen Israeli and U.S. security in the wake of Iran’s unprecedented attack.

These events highlight the urgency of JINSA’s policy recommendations, including bolstering Israel’s defense systems and resupplying critical ammunition. They also demonstrate the success of JINSA’s work, which led to Israel being moved to U.S. Central Command’s Area of Operations and, in 2022, to the creation of a regional air and missile defense shield which was active last night in shooting down Iranian missiles and drones.