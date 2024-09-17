Watch Webinar – Is U.S. Defense Strategy Sufficient?

This summer, the congressionally mandated Commission on the National Defense Strategy issued its independent assessment of the Biden administration’s 2022 National Defense Strategy. The report warned that the United States faces more challenging security threats today than at any point since World War II, driven by deepening ties between China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, and reached the head-turning conclusion that America is unprepared for a looming global conflict. The commission also provides detailed recommendations for the United States to deter and win simultaneous wars against this growing axis of adversaries.

To discuss the commission’s conclusions and recommendations, JINSA hosted a webinar with its Distinguished Scholar Amb. Eric Edelman, who served as Vice-Chair for the 2024 Commission and co-chair or vice chair for prior commission reports, Mara Rudman, Commissioner on the Commission on the NDS and former Deputy Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, Roger Zakheim, Commissioner on the Commission on the NDS, Director of the Ronald Reagan Institute, and Member of JINSA’s Iran Policy Project. JINSA’s Charles & Randi Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah moderated.