Watch Webinar: Israel At War – Emergency Webinar Briefing

On Saturday, October 7, the eve of a Jewish holiday and a day after the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War of 1973, Hamas launched a surprise widescale land, sea and air offensive on Israel. The situation is still developing, but as of now, more than 300 Israelis are reported to have been killed, dozens are being held hostage and more than 1,590 injured. Some 2,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza to Israel.

Given the sheer scale of the attack and the damage done today in Israel, it is increasingly likely that we’ll see another ground incursion into Gaza, which would be the first since 2014.

