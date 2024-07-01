Watch Webinar – Jordan in Iran’s Crosshairs

JINSA hosted a webinar highlighting the growing Iran-backed threat to Jordan and what the United States, Israel, and their partners in the region and internationally can do in response. The event featured JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, Wilson Center Middle East Program Director Merissa Khurma, and the Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation Senior Fellow Ghaith al-Omari. The discussion was moderated by JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah.