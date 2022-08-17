Watch Webinar: Assessing the Latest Gaza Conflict

In examining the May 2021 Gaza conflict, JINSA’s task force of U.S. military commanders and legal experts identified important lessons for both the Israeli and U.S. militaries. On August 5, barely a year later, another—much shorter—round of fighting erupted in Gaza. Watch members of JINSA’s Gaza Assessment Policy Project discuss what lessons each side might have learned from the 2021 conflict and applied to the most recent hostilities as well as the implications for the United States and its military.

