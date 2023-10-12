Watch Webinar: Lessons from Past Gaza Conflicts

Previous conflicts between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip (in 2021 and 2014), portend the operational, strategic, and political challenges that Israel is likely to face as it prepares what appears to be a ground offensive to, according to the Israeli security cabinet, “achieve the destruction of the military and governing capabilities of Hamas.” Watch JINSA experts Lt. Gen. (ret.) Thomas Trask and Lt. Col. (ret.) Geoffrey Corn, who have conducted assessments of those past conflicts, discuss what Israel will face in the days and weeks ahead and how the United States can support it.

