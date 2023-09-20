Watch Webinar – From Partner to Ally: The Case for A U.S.-Israel Defense Treaty

From its creation more than seventy years ago to its ongoing importance for supporting Ukraine, America’s network of mutual defense treaties – encompassing 52 allies across five continents – has been a crucial force-multiplier for U.S. national security. Yet the United States lacks such a commitment with one of its closest and most capable partners, Israel.

JINSA first proposed a mutual defense pact with Israel in 2018. It is now issuing an updated paper and draft treaty to reflect new developments, highlighting the increasing importance of a formal alliance and encouraging leaders of both countries to seize the current historic opportunity to lay the cornerstone of a new Middle Eastern security architecture. A U.S.-Israel mutual defense pact would strengthen shared deterrence, reduce the risk of major Middle East conflict, and advance U.S. and Israeli strategic interests – all without requiring more American boots on the ground.

