Watch Webinar – Netanyahu’s U.S. Tour, Strikes in Beirut and Tehran

Amid renewed Gaza ceasefire talks, anti-Israel protests, and Hezbollah’s deadly attack that killed 12 young Israelis, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s recent visit to the United States – including his address to Congress and meetings with President Biden, VP Harris, and former President Trump – underscored the strategic and political challenges facing the United States and Israel, and the importance of bipartisan support for the bilateral security partnership. Since his return from Washington, Israel has taken bold action to eliminate Hezbollah and Hamas leaders Fuad Shukr and Ismail Haniyeh in Beirut and Tehran, respectively.

JINSA hosted a conversation on the implications of Netanyahu’s visit, the potential for escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, and Israel’s response with member of JINSA’s Iran Policy Project and Gaza Futures Task Force Elliott Abrams, JINSA’s Charles and Randi Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah, and JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror. The discussion was moderated by JINSA’s Director of Foreign Policy, Jonathan Ruhe.