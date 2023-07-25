Watch Webinar – No Daylight: U.S. Strategy if Israel Attacks Iran

As Iran’s nuclear program advances and U.S. policy dithers, the urgency and likelihood of Israeli military action to prevent a nuclear Iran rises. What happens afterwards, the extent to which Tehran unleashes its missiles and drones in retaliation against Israel, will be determined by the amount of daylight it perceives between Washington and Jerusalem.

Members of JINSA’s Iran Policy Project to discuss their new paper laying out a strategy for how the United States should begin preparing immediately to support Israel and deter Iran in case of an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear program.

