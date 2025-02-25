Watch Webinar – Northern Front Ceasefire and the Road Ahead

The Lebanon ceasefire has reached a crucial stage, with Israeli troops largely withdrawing from Lebanon on February 18 and hostilities with Hezbollah generally tapering off in recent weeks. However, the northern front’s future remains clouded by uncertainty. Israel’s February 17 announcement that it will indefinitely retain five strategic outposts in southern Lebanon as a buffer against future Hezbollah attacks drew strong protests from Lebanon’s leaders, including a statement accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire deal and calling on the United Nations Security Council to intervene.

Despite the ceasefire, thousands of Israelis remain out of their homes in northern Israel, fearing a resumption of full-scale war. Hezbollah, while possessing a small fraction of its pre-10/7 weapons arsenal, also remains active in southern Lebanon, requiring periodic Israeli airstrikes.

To assess Israel’s next steps to continue securing its north and the viability of the ceasefire moving forward, JINSA will host a discussion featuring two experts on the northern front, JINSA Visiting Fellows IDF BG (ret.) Effie Defrin and IDF BG Shai Klapper. BG (ret.) Defrin was responsible for Israel’s military coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon and the Lebanese Armed Forces as head of the IDF International Cooperation Division from 2019-2024. BG Klapper commanded the IDF’s 91st Division, responsible for defending Israel’s border with Lebanon, from 2022-2025 and helped lead Israel’s ground invasion of Lebanon in September 2024. The discussion was moderated by JINSA’s Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal.