Watch Webinar – Not Ataturk’s Republic: Erdogan’s Response to Hamas and Israel
One hundred years after Mustafa Kemal Ataturk founded the secular Turkish republic, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s current president, used the occasion of the centenary to declare Israel a “war criminal” and Hamas “mujahedeen waging a battle to protect its lands and people.” Erdogan’s fervent support for Hamas—which dates back to at least the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident—threatens to derail, yet again, Turkey’s recently repaired relations with Israel.
Join JINSA for an expert discussion about Erdogan’s response to Hamas’s 10/7 attack and Israel’s response as well as what it portends for Turkey’s ties to Israel and the United States.
