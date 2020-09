Watch Webinar on JINSA’s New Report “Leaving the JCPOA Behind: Principles for Preventing a Nuclear Iran”



Featuring:

Ambassador Eric Edelman

Counselor; Co-Chair, Iran Policy Project Former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and former U.S. Ambassador to Turkey

Gen Charles “Chuck” Wald, USAF (ret.)

Co-Chair of the Iran Policy Project and Eastern Mediterranean Policy Project, Former Deputy Commander of United States European Command

Jonathan Ruhe

JINSA Director of Foreign Policy