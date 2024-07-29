Watch Webinar – On the Brink: Israel and Hezbollah

This weekend’s Hezbollah rocket attack that struck the northern town of Majdal Shams, killing 12, is the deadliest attack on Israel since October 7. Within Israel, there has been intense public outcry for a forceful and definitive response. On Sunday, the Israeli Air Force struck Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon, but tensions remain high.

JINSA hosted a situational update covering these developments in Israel’s war against Iran’s proxies and concern over a wider war in the north with JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Amikam Norkin. The discussion was moderated by JINSA’s Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal.