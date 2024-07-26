Watch Webinar – Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Address to Congress and the Israeli-Saudi Path to Peace

Congressman Brad Schneider (D-IL) joined JINSA to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s historic address to Congress and its impact on U.S. support for Israel in Congress, efforts to confront Iran’s so-called “Axis of Resistance,” and prospects for Israel-Saudi normalization, informed by the congressman’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia. The discussion was moderated by JINSA’s President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.