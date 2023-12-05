Watch Webinar – Reflections From Law Enforcement Trip to Israel

In mid-November, a group of senior U.S. law enforcement officials flew to Israel as part of a JINSA-organized delegation in a show of solidarity with their Israeli counterparts and to learn lessons applicable to American law enforcement from the horrific events of October 7. The law enforcement officials visited communities of the Israeli south that were hardest hit by the Hamas terror attacks and met with survivors and courageous Israeli police officers who fought to keep Hamas from breaching Israeli territory further.

Join JINSA’s Director of the Homeland Security Program Steven Pomerantz in conversation with Executive Director and CEO of the National Sheriffs’ Association Jonathan Thompson and Sheriff Greg Champagne of St. Charles Parish, Louisiana as they reflect on their recent visit to Israel.