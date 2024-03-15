Watch Webinar – Report Rollout: The Day After: A Plan for Gaza

The October 7, 2023, Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel was the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Coupled with Israel’s military response, the events and aftermath of that horrible day are creating stark new realities for the United States and the entire Middle East.

Under the auspices of JINSA and The Vandenberg Coalition, a new nonpartisan Gaza Futures Task Force is issuing a comprehensive report with unique findings and recommendations to build a more peaceful future for Israel, the Palestinians, and the region. Instead of the UN, an expedited two-state solution, or many other unrealistic proposals for the “day after” in Gaza, this report explains how a new U.S.-backed and Arab-led International Trust would work with Gazans to help recover from Hamas’s ruinous reign, restore a political horizon for two states, and support a new U.S.-led regional strategy against Iran’s emboldened “axis of resistance.”

Join JINSA, The Vandenberg Coalition, and panelists from the Gaza Futures Task Force for a webinar on this timely report that offers much-needed original ideas to seize the opportunities that could arise, should Israel’s military campaign against Hamas succeed.