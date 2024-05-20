Watch Webinar – Responding to Legal Challenges to IDF Operations in Gaza

On May 20, International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan applied for arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged “war crimes and crimes against humanity“ stemming from Israel’s conduct in Gaza as well as Hamas leaders. Previously, on May 10, the State Department issued a report which found that it is “reasonable to assess” that Israel has violated international humanitarian law in its military operations in Gaza. Meanwhile, proceedings in the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) genocide case against Israel continue with South Africa requesting on May 10 that the court enact measures to compel Israel to end its Rafah offensive.

We invite you to join JINSA for a webinar analyzing the legal challenges to the IDF’s operations in Gaza with two members of JINSA’s Gaza Assessment Task Force, a task force of retired U.S. military officers co-authoring a forthcoming report on the war, JINSA’s Distinguished Fellow LTC Geoffrey Corn, USA (ret.) and JINSA’s Distinguished Fellow COL Marc Warren, USA (ret.). Jonathan Ruhe, JINSA’s Director of Foreign Policy, moderated the conversation.