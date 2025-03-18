Watch Webinar – Risks of Iran Talks

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Iran is closer than ever to possessing a nuclear arsenal. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s February 25 report revealed Iran’s stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium has ballooned by nearly one-third since November. Tehran’s nuclear scientists are also reportedly pursuing a new technical shortcut to turn enriched uranium into fieldable weapons in mere months.

Recognizing the mortal dangers of a nuclear-armed Iran, President Trump stated on March 7, “it’s very simple: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.” However, President Trump has also signaled a strong desire to, like his predecessors, address this threat through a risky diplomatic effort likely involving concessions to Iran. President Trump has sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei requesting negotiations, and told reporters that “I would prefer to make a deal with Iran,” though signaling his willingness to use military force if necessary.

JINSA hosted a webinar to analyze the unfolding situation with former Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela under President Donald Trump, Elliott Abrams, JINSA Distinguished Scholar and Iran Policy Project co-chairman Amb. Eric Edelman, and the Hon. Stephen Rademaker, JINSA Senior Advisor and former Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation.

The discussion was moderated by JINSA’s Vice President for Policy, Blaise Misztal.