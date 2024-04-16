Watch Webinar – Sen. Rick Scott on Congressional Efforts to Support Israel

JINSA invites you to join us for a conversation with Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who recently returned from his third trip to Israel as a U.S. Senator during which he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials to discuss the United States’ and Israel’s shared priorities of destroying the Iran-backed Hamas terrorists and freeing the hostages still being held by them. He will discuss his tour of Kfar Aza Kibbutz, which he first visited in 2019 and was destroyed during the October 7th attacks; his experience meeting with soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and family members of individuals held hostage in Gaza; and ongoing debates in Congress on how best to sustain support for Israel in its ongoing war. Michael Makovsky, JINSA’s President and CEO, will moderate.