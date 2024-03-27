Watch Webinar – The State of U.S.-Israel Relations

On Monday, with tension between Washington and Jerusalem already high over disagreements about the looming Israeli military operation into Rafah, the U.S.-Israel relationship seemingly suffered another blow: the United States tacitly allowed to pass a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza that was not conditioned on the release of hostages and, in response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a high-level delegation of Israeli officials headed to Washington to discuss the war.

Join JINSA for a discussion of the state of the U.S-Israel relationship nearly six months into the war with Hamas, the significance of this latest dispute, and the implications both for the war and for the future of the relationship.