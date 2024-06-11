Watch Webinar – The Israeli Hostage Rescue

JINSA hosted a webinar discussing the latest regional developments in Israel’s multi-front war against Iran’s proxies, including Israel’s successful June 8 rescue operation which freed four Israeli hostages from captivity in central Gaza.

The panel featured JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish and JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror. The conversation was moderated by JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal.