Watch Webinar – The Melting Point with Gen Frank McKenzie

“As the leader of U.S. Central Command, I had direct operational responsibility for the strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the ruthless general responsible for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. service members. Iran had begun to doubt America’s will, which the strike on Soleimani then proved…. The situation in Iran has changed, but the Soleimani strike offers a lesson that is going unheeded.”

JINSA hosted Gen Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command and JINSA Hertog Distinguished Fellow, to discuss his new book The Melting Point, to learn the lessons he took away about deterring Iran, the Middle East, and the challenges of high command and war in the 21st century. The discussion was moderated by JINSA’s President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.