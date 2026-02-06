Watch Webinar – U.S. Force Posture in the Middle East: An Achilles’ Heel?
On January 2, President Donald Trump declared that the United States was “locked and loaded” and ready to strike the Iranian regime if it killed protesters. Yet it was not until January 26 that a U.S. Navy carrier strike group arrived in the Middle East, and the United States is reportedly still working to deploy adequate air defenses to the region. Last month, American officials also ordered a partial evacuation of U.S. forces from Qatar.
These unfolding events shine harsh light on the challenges confronting America’s force posture and military freedom of action in the Middle East. In light of President Trump’s recent redlines for Tehran, they also have direct implications for U.S. national security interests in countering Iran, reassuring partners, and upholding deterrence more globally.
To discuss America’s force posture in the Middle East, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring former U.S. Air Forces Central Command Chief of Staff Maj Gen Charles Corcoran, USAF (ret.), a 2025 JINSA Generals and Admirals Program participant and former U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Commander VADM John Miller, USN (ret.), a 2018 JINSA Generals and Admirals Program participant.
JINSA Fellow for American Strategy Jonathan Ruhe moderated the conversation.
|
Maj Gen (ret.) Charles Corcoran
Maj Gen (ret.) Charles Corcoran is a 2025 JINSA Generals and Admirals Program participant and former Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Forces Central Command. He has also served as U.S. Air Force Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations. Previously, he commanded the 525th Fighter Squadron, 325th Operations Group, 3rd Wing, and 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, and led the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.
|
VADM (ret.) John Miller
VADM John Miller is a 2018 JINSA Generals and Admirals Program participant and former Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. He formerly served in a number of other distinguished senior military posts, including Chief of Staff, U.S. Central Command; Deputy Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy, U.S. Central Command; and Commander, U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Group Eleven.
|
Jonathan Ruhe
Jonathan Ruhe is the Director of Foreign Policy at JINSA. Prior to joining JINSA, he worked at the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC), where he focused on Middle East and Former Soviet Union security issues. His commentary has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Foreign Policy, The Dispatch, and various international media outlets.