Watch Webinar – U.S. Force Posture in the Middle East: An Achilles’ Heel?

On January 2, President Donald Trump declared that the United States was “locked and loaded” and ready to strike the Iranian regime if it killed protesters. Yet it was not until January 26 that a U.S. Navy carrier strike group arrived in the Middle East, and the United States is reportedly still working to deploy adequate air defenses to the region. Last month, American officials also ordered a partial evacuation of U.S. forces from Qatar.

These unfolding events shine harsh light on the challenges confronting America’s force posture and military freedom of action in the Middle East. In light of President Trump’s recent redlines for Tehran, they also have direct implications for U.S. national security interests in countering Iran, reassuring partners, and upholding deterrence more globally.

To discuss America’s force posture in the Middle East, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring former U.S. Air Forces Central Command Chief of Staff Maj Gen Charles Corcoran, USAF (ret.), a 2025 JINSA Generals and Admirals Program participant and former U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Commander VADM John Miller, USN (ret.), a 2018 JINSA Generals and Admirals Program participant.

JINSA Fellow for American Strategy Jonathan Ruhe moderated the conversation.