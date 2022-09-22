Watch Webinar: Unrest and Uncertainty in Iran

As reports about Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s poor health spark discussions about a potential succession, the Islamic Republic’ is brutally cracking down on mass, nationwide protests that erupted after Iran’s morality police arrested and killed 22-year-old Masah Amini for “improper hijab” in Tehran. This latest round of civil unrest underscores the growing, broad-based discontent with the Iranian regime’s worsening repression and corruption, including its abusive and violent misogyny, brutal suppression of legitimate peaceful protests, mismanagement of the economy and natural resources, and its prioritization of resources for regional aggression.