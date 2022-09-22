Watch Webinar: Unrest and Uncertainty in Iran

As reports about Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s poor health spark discussions about a potential succession, the Islamic Republic’ is brutally cracking down on mass, nationwide protests that erupted after Iran’s morality police arrested and killed 22-year-old Masah Amini for “improper hijab” in Tehran. This latest round of civil unrest underscores the growing, broad-based discontent with the Iranian regime’s worsening repression and corruption, including its abusive and violent misogyny, brutal suppression of legitimate peaceful protests, mismanagement of the economy and natural resources, and its prioritization of resources for regional aggression.
Watch JINSA’s discussion on the rising tension in Iran with Cyrus Forum founder and director Mariam Memarsadeghi, Iran scholar and former RAND senior fellow Alireza Nader, and Council on Foreign Relations fellow and JINSA Iran Policy Project member Ray Takeyh, moderated by JINSA Gemunder Center fellow Gabriel Noronha.
The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) is dedicated to educating Congressional, military and civilian national security decision-makers on American defense and strategic interests, primarily in the Middle East, the cornerstone of which is a robust U.S.-Israeli security cooperation. JINSA believes that a strong American military and national security posture is the best guarantor of peace and the survival of our values and civilization.