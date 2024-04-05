Watch Webinar – Understanding Turkey’s Local Election Outcome

On Sunday, a year after Recep Tayyip Erdogan won another term as president, Turkey voted in local elections. This time, however, Erdogan’s party did not perform well, with opposition candidates winning across the country, including in Istanbul and Ankara. This electoral setback comes at a time when the Turkey and the United States seem to be setting their differences aside, with Ankara finally voting to allow Sweden to join NATO and helping produce ammunition for the United States while Washington as agreed to sell Turkey new and upgraded F-16s.

Join JINSA for a discussion of what dynamics effected the outcome of the local elections, what they mean for Erdogan’s hold on power, and whether it will impact U.S.-Turkish relations at all.