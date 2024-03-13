Watch Webinar – Until They All Come Home: Congressional Efforts to Help Free U.S. Hostages in Gaza

Four months after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, more than 100 people continue to be held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, including up to eight United States citizens. To hear the latest on how Congress is working to help bring them home, JINSA invites you to join us for a conversation with Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) to discuss his participation in a recent bipartisan congressional delegation to the Middle East which stopped in Israel, Egypt, Qatar, and Bahrain; and ongoing debates in Congress on how best to sustain support for Israel in its ongoing war with Hamas. Michael Makovsky, JINSA’s President and CEO, will moderate.

