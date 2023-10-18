Watch Webinar: U.S. Military Response to War in Israel

The United States has signaled its strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself after the unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7. The Biden administration has already deployed two aircraft carriers to the region and resupplied Israel with ammunition and interceptors for Israel’s Iron Dome short-range air defense system. As the war continues, U.S. support for Israel will remain critical. Watch JINSA experts GEN Joseph Votel (ret.) and VADM Mark Fox (ret.) discuss the U.S. military response to the Israel-Gaza war. Michael Makovsky, JINSA’s President and CEO, served as moderator.

