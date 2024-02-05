Watch Webinar – U.S. Strikes Back

After an Iranian-backed drone attack killed three American troops in Jordan on January 28, the Biden administration promised to respond. After several days telegraphing impending U.S. strikes, during which time Iran withdrew commanders from Syria, the United States attacked Iran-linked sites in Syria and Iraq in Friday night and Yemen on Saturday night.

Join JINSA for an expert discussion of the pattern of Iranian aggression that led to last week’s fatalities, the U.S. response to date, and whether it is likely to prove sufficient to deter more attacks from Tehran and its proxies.