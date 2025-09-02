Watch Webinar – Use It or Lose It: The Last Chance for Snapback Sanctions on Iran

Click here to read a transcript.

On August 28, the UK, France, and Germany formally invoked the “snapback” mechanism to reinstate UN sanctions against Iran, a move they had been warning of unless Tehran restored International Atomic Energy Agency monitoring, accounted for its near-weapons-grade uranium stockpile, and resumed nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration. The snapback mechanism was set to expire on October 18. However, as JINSA has pointed out, the whole process could take up to six weeks, meaning that the looming de facto August 31 deadline was really a use it or lose it moment.

Moscow had been working on behalf of Tehran to defuse this possibility, including by pushing a UN resolution to extend the snapback’s expiration or otherwise block its near-term use. Those efforts failed to forestall European action.

To discuss the implications of UN sanctions snapback and whether it can effectively counter Iran’s nuclear program, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow and Iran Policy Project co-chairman Amb. Eric Edelman, JINSA Senior Advisor and former Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation the Hon. Stephen Rademaker, and JINSA’s Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe.

JINSA’s Vice President for Policy, Blaise Misztal, moderated the discussion.